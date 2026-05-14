Rudolph signed with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Rudolph participated in the Seahawks' rookie minicamp and earned a contract with a strong performance. The undrafted rookie out of Toledo spent five seasons in college (five at Northern Illinois). Rudolph finished second on the team in his final year with 435 receiving yards, and he returned 18 kicks for 374 yards (20.8 average) and a touchdown. He'll compete for a depth role on the Seahawks this year.