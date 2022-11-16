The Seahawks activated Brown (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brown appears to be fully recovered from his season-ending patella tendon injury suffered last November, and he'll now count against Seattle's active roster moving forward in 2022. The 2021 fourth-round pick logged 10 tackles to go along with one pass defended and played 240 defensive snaps over five games last year, and his earliest opportunity to play again will come against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 27.