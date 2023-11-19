Brown (foot) is officially active to face the Rams on Sunday.

Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a lingering foot issue, though Seattle head coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday that he expected the cornerback to play. That will indeed come to fruition, as Brown isn't on the team's list of inactives ahead of the afternoon matchup versus Los Angeles. Brown was on the field for 79 percent of the team's defensive snaps last week versus Washington and should see a significant role Sunday as well.