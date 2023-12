Brown (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Brown has been dealing with this heel injury over the last couple of weeks, and after logging a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If the 26-year-old cornerback is unable to go in Week 16, expect Coby Bryant to see increased snaps in the Seahawks' secondary.