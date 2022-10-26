Seattle designated Brown (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown began the season on the PUP list due to a knee injury and missed the first seven games of the season. The second-year defensive back will return to practice Wednesday, which will start a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated in that timeframe, Brown will revert back to the PUP list for the remainder of the campaign.