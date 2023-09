Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a concussion, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Browns' exit will leave the Seahawks secondary depleted with Riq Woolen (chest) and Coby Bryant (toe) inactive. Mike Jackson has stepped up as his replacement, opposite Devon Witherspoon at corner. Brown will now need to pass the league's five-step concussion protocols to gain clearance to play in Week 4 against the Giants.