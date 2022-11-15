Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Brown (knee) will be activated from the reserve/PUP list before Wednesday's deadline, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown was designated to return from the PUP list Oct. 26, making Wednesday the final day the cornerback can be added to the active roster before he's sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. If he is activated, his first chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Raiders.