Brown (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' website reports.
Brown was considered questionable for training camp after undergoing surgery in November. In his rookie season, Brown saw significant snaps in the five games he appeared in, recording 10 tackles and a pass defensed. Once healthy, Brown figures to play a prominent role in the Seahawks' secondary.
