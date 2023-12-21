Brown (heel) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown has been dealing with a heel injury for the past two weeks, and the issue caused him to sit out Week 14 versus San Francisco. However, he was able to return Monday in a win over Philadelphia and played every defensive snap for Seattle, finishing with six tackles (four solo). With that context, it seems likely that Brown will be able to play Sunday in Tennessee unless he's suffered a setback.