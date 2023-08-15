Brown started at cornerback in Friday's preseason win over the Vikings, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

We shouldn't read into this too much, as Riq Woolen (knee) and Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) both sat out. Brown made some impressive plays but also mistimed a jump in the second quarter to allow the Vikings' only touchdown. At this time, Brown looks like the odd man out of a starting job once Woolen and Witherspoon are healthy because Mike Jackson also appears ahead of Brown in the pecking order.