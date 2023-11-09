Brown was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a toe issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown logged 52 defensive snaps -- his most since Week 2 -- against Baltimore this past Sunday, but he appears to have come away with a toe injury. While his ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus Washington, the seriousness of the issue should become clearer over the final two days of Week 10 prep. Brown has been a pleasant surprise on Seattle's defense this season, as he's forced two fumbles and picked off two passes -- one of which he returned for a touchdown -- over seven games.