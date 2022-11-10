Brown (knee) will not return to the active roster before Sunday's game with the Buccaneers, according to head coach Pete Carroll, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Brown was designated to return from the PUP list Oct. 26, but he's still not quite ready to compete. With the Seahawks being on a bye after Sunday, Brown will work to return in Week 12 against the Raiders.
