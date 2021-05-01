The Seahawks selected Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

Brown played outside as a three-year starter at Oklahoma, making a name for himself by virtue of his physicality, top-end speed and consistent route recognition. As he works to carve out a role in Seattle, however, it seems likely that Brown's frame (5-foot-9, 185-pounds) will limit him to opportunities in the slot. Of course, Brown will be a steal for the Seahawks in the fourth round if he does develop into a starter at nickel.