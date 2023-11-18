Brown (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Brown's toe injury first popped up last week, but he was able to play and log 79 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps this past Sunday against Washington. The cornerback logged two full practice sessions to begin this week but didn't practice at all Friday. While that might usually be an ominous sign, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he's expecting Brown, who jammed his foot during Week 11 prep, to play Sunday against the Rams, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. If Brown has to sit out, however, Mike Jackson could see more work.