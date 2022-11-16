The Seahawks activated Brown (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Brown appears to be fully recovered from the season-ending patella tendon injury he suffered last November, and he'll now be included on Seattle's 53-man roster moving forward in 2022. The 2021 fourth-round pick logged 10 tackles to go along with one pass defended over five games during his rookie season. The Seahawks are on bye Week 11, so Brown will have to wait until a Nov. 27 matchup with the Raiders to make his 2022 debut.