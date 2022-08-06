Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Brown (knee) has started running again and is "chomping at the bit" to make his return, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown underwent surgery in November to address a knee injury that cut short his 2021 rookie season. The cornerback saw significant defensive snaps over five games played last year, recording 10 tackles and one pass defended. When healthy, Brown figures to compete with Sidney Jones, Artie Burnes and Justin Coleman for a prominent role in Seattle's secondary heading into the regular season.