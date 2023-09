Brown (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown was placed in the NFL's concussion protocols in Week 3 against the Panthers. He was unable to participate in practice all week and will miss Monday's game. With Artie Burns (hamstring) also ruled out and Coby Bryant (toe) listed as doubtful, the Seahawks' depth at cornerback behind Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen will be thin.