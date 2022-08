The Seahawks placed Brown (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Sunday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

With the move, Seattle will open up a spot on the active roster, but Brown will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The 2021 fourth-round pick missed the first five games of his rookie season due to a knee injury and only appeared in five games before going back on IR following season-ending surgery.