Brown is listed as a starter on the depth chart ahead of Sunday's game versus the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

While Brown is currently listed ahead of fellow cornerback Mike Jackson, head coach Pete Carroll has said that both cornerbacks will play Sunday. Nevertheless, this is a major accomplishment for Brown to push Jackson -- who played nearly every defensive snap last year -- to No. 2 on the depth chart. Brown will still need to prove himself in the opener to retain a large role. Brown and Jackson are both liable to get pushed out of the rotation once rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) gets healthy and comfortable on the NFL field.