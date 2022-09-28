Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Brown (knee) is still "two or three weeks away" from returning to play, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Brown underwent surgery to repair a torn patella tendon in November of 2021 and began this season on Seattle's reserve/PUP list as a result, but it sounds like he could finally be ready to come back sometime soon. The sophomore fourth-rounder will likely be in line for a significant role in the Seahawks' defensive backfield whenever he becomes available again.