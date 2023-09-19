Brown returned an interception for a touchdown, forced a fumble and finished with four tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's Week 2 overtime win over Detroit.

Brown forced a fumble that was recovered by Seattle in the second quarter, though the play didn't have much of an effect on the outcome since the clock had already run down on the half. However, Brown's impact in the fourth period was much more profound -- he sacked Jeff Goff in Lions territory on a first down midway through the quarter and intercepted the QB on the next play, returning the pick 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Seahawks a 31-21 lead. Brown has played over 75% of Seattle's defensive snaps in each of the first two weeks.