Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Brown (knee) won't be ready for the regular season opener, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown remains on the active/PUP list for now, so he can be activated at any time. However, Seattle may elect to move him the reserve/PUP list to open up a roster spot, but if the team makes that move, Brown will be sidelined for a minimum of four games.