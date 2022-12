Brown (illness) is inactive for Thursday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brown was unable to log any practice activity in both Tuesday's and Wednesday's sessions due to an illness, and he ultimately won't suit up Thursday night versus San Fransisco. Given he's played a combined 17 defensive snaps across the last three contests, the second-year cornerback's absence shouldn't greatly alter Seattle's defensive game plan.