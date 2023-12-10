Brown (heel) was ruled inactive for Sunday's game versus San Francisco.

Brown missed back-to-back practices before participating in a limited fashion Friday, and he'll ultimately be forced to sit out for the first time since the Week 4 contest against the Giants. The third-year cornerback has seen signficant playing time behind starters Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen this season, contributing 25 tackles, one sack, and six passes defended, incluing two interceptions. Brown's next opportunity to play will come versus the Eagles on Monday, Dec. 18. Expect Coby Bryant and/or Chris Steele to see increased playing time behind Mike Jackson in Week 14.