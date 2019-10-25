Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Carries questionable tag
Flowers (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Flowers popped up on the injury report Wednesday and has been limited in practice all week. The second-year pro has improved in coverage this year with a 79.4 passer rating when targeted (106.4 last season), and the Seahawks have unreliable depth behind him. Safeties Bradley McDougald (back) and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) are both questionable as well, so their secondary could be in rough shape if all three are deemed inactive 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
