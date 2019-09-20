Flowers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Flowers' ankle injury surfaced Thursday, so his status for Sunday is in jeopardy. If he is ruled out, it could spell trouble for the Seahawks' thin secondary, as they'd call on Akeem King and Jamar Taylor. If he's able to play, however, Flowers has high IDP upside against a mix of Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.