Flowers (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Flowers played all 71 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Eagles, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. This is worth keeping an eye on, as it would be yet another knock on the Seahawks' secondary if Flowers can't play Sunday against the Giants. With Quinton Dunbar (knee) required to serve at least one more game on IR, D.J. Reed likely would cover the outside corner spot in Flowers' place.