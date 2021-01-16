Flowers posted 47 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble over 12 games during the 2020 season.
Flowers made 30 starts over his first two seasons in the NFL, but he lost the consistent role in 2020. His demotion can be largely attributed to his own play, specifically in coverage, but the additions of Quinton Dunbar and D.J. Reed ultimately led to a reduction in playing time. Reed finished the year as the starting right cornerback, and he'll be under contract for the 2021 season. Thus, Flowers likely will serve in a situational role next season.