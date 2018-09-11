Flowers made a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass breakup in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

The rookie fifth-round pick was drafted as a safety but made the conversion to cornerback this offseason. He allowed Emmanuel Sanders to score on a 43-yard pass from Case Keenum in the second quarter, but he looked comfortable for the most part in the position. He'll face off against Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears in Week 2.