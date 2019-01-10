Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Exceeds expectations as rookie
Flowers registered 67 tackles, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles in the 2018 season.
Flowers played safety at Oklahoma State, but the Seahawks picked him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft to convert him to cornerback. The 6-foot-3 rookie made the switch quicker than expected, and coach Pete Carroll expects him to progress even further this offseason. "The sky is the limit for him. He's got all of the attributes that you're looking for," Carroll said, according to Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. "He's one of those guys that the day he steps back with us in April, he's going to be a whole new football player."
