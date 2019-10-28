Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Flowers (neck) to be available against the Buccaneers in Week 9, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Flowers sat out Sunday's tilt against the Falcons due to a neck stinger. He was limited in practice all last week, so it's possible that the 24-year-old will have progressed to participating in full by the time Wednesday's first injury report of the week is released. If Flowers is indeed able to retake the field, he stands to reprise his usual starting role at cornerback across from Shaquill Griffin.