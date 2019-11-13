Flowers notched six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

Flowers was called for a questionable pass interference penalty during the 49ers' opening drive, and he came back on the next play with his first career sack. The Seahawks' secondary provided mutliple coverage sacks of Jimmy Garoppolo as well, as the Niners' signal caller finished with a 52.2 completion percentage and 5.4 yards per attempt.