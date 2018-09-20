Flower (hamstring) was a full participant during practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After missing Week 2 against the Bears because of the hamstring issue, the 2018 fifth-round pick appears to be in a good spot to suit up against the Cowboys. Flowers started the opener against the Broncos and should do the same opposite Shaquill Griffin in Week 3.

