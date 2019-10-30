Flowers (neck) practiced without limitations Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that he expects Flowers to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, so his full practice participation supports that notion. Flowers and Shaquill Griffin will both line up as starting cornerbacks, which means they'll have tough tasks in containing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Flowers looks up to the test, as he's allowed a 77.7 passer rating and just one touchdown when targeted this year.

