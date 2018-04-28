Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Heading to Seattle

The Seahawks selected Flowers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

Flowers is an interesting defensive back prospect that fits in with a Seattle secondary that's known for its size. The Oklahoma State product checks in at 6-foot-3 with 33.75-inch arms. He's got closing speed with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time and can thump reasonably well for being a bit light at 193 pounds. Flowers will likely have to make his mark on special teams early in his career if both Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas are still in Seattle in Week 1.