Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Inactive for Week 2
Flowers (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bears.
The 2018 fifth-round pick has been dealing with a hamstring issue that will keep him on the sidelines during his first NFL primetime experience. Flowers has impressively transitioned into the professional sphere so it's likely that he'll resume his starting role once he's back to full health. In the meantime, Neiko Thorpe and Justin Coleman appear to be the next men up.
