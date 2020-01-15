Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Large tackle count in second year
Flowers, who posted 11 tackles over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 82 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions over 15 reguar-season games.
Flowers -- a fifth-round pick in 2018 -- converted from safety to cornerback when he arrived in the NFL, and there have been predictable growing pains. Most noticeable is that he allowed three catches for 74 yards and two scores to Green Bay's Davante Adams in the divisional-round loss to the Packers. Of course, it's tough to track Adams in coverage, but it signals that he'll remain as the No. 2 corner behind Shaquill Griffin next year. The Seahawks could bring in competition through the draft or free agency during the offseason. Flowers is under his rookie contract for two more seasons.
