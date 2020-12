Flowers (hamstring) is on track to return in Week 16, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Flowers has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 12. He's expected to return to practice next week, and if all goes well, he'll be in the lineup for a crucial divisional showdown versus the Rams in Week 16. Quinton Dunbar has returned from IR as well, meaning Flowers will shift back to a situational role upon return to the lineup.