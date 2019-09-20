Flowers was limited at Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Flowers showed up on the injury report for the first time this week, hinting that the ailment was suffered recently. Late week additions to the injury report are generally not a good sign, though it is possible that Flowers' limited session was maintenance-related rather than a physical limitation. If he cannot suit up Week 3, Neiko Thorpe or Akeem King is in line to take over at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin.