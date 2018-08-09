Flowers has been working as a cornerback with the top defensive unit throughout training camp, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Flowers has been getting this opportunity while Byron Maxwell (hip) remains sidelined. However, the rookie fifth-round pick is excelling in his conversion from safety to corner, and he's been practicing against six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall to get a feel for his new position. The real test will be how he performs against the Colts on Thursday night, when he's expected to log a high snap count. If he has a solid preseason, Flowers may push the 30-year-old Maxwell for a starting role in 2018.