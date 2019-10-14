Flowers racked up five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Flowers got the better of Baker Mayfield for his first interception of the season, nabbing one of three picks thrown by Mayfield in the game. The 24-year-old was present for all but one defensive snap in the game, and has racked up 32 tackles in six games this campaign. He'll face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens passing attack for Week 7.