Coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Flowers will remain on injured reserve for another week, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Flowers was designated to return from IR on Dec. 23, but it's now confirmed the 25-year-old safety will be unavailable as Seattle hosts the division-rival Rams in Week 16. Prior to his injury, Flowers had been getting more involved defensively by recording five consecutive starts Weeks 8 through 12. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed remain Seattle's top corners for a matchup against Los Angeles' 13th-ranked pass offense.