Flowers made 10 tackles and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Flowers played all 77 defensive snaps Sunday, as the team worked him and Shaquill Griffin as the only cornerbacks on the field a heavy majority of the game. The Seahawks struggled to contain the Bengals' passing attack, as Andy Dalton threw for 418 yards and two scores, so Flowers and Griffin will look to improve on their lock-down abilities for Week 2's game versus the Steelers.

