Flowers will start at right cornerback against the Broncos on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Since the Seahawks placed Dontae Johnson (hip) on injured reserve, Flowers will start in his first NFL action. The rookie fifth-round pick played safety in college, but the team drafted him with the intention to convert him to cornerback. Flowers has solid size (6-foot-3, 203 pounds) but he rarely took snaps against opponents' starters during the preseason, so it's tough to trust him as an IDP asset in Week 1.