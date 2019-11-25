Flowers tallied seven tackles (six solo), three pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

The Eagles were missing some of their best pass catchers, but Flowers stepped up in coverage with his most-active game of the season. The 2018 fifth-rounder has yielded 39 completions this year and 6.7 YPA this season, combining with Shaquill Griffin for one of the league's stronger tandems.