Seahawks' Tre Flowers: Pops up on injury report
Flowers (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
It's a positive sign that Flowers took the field in some capacity, but the nature of a neck injury can be tricky. The Seahawks have a steep dropoff after Flowers and Shaquill Griffin at cornerback, so they may have to rely on Jamar Taylor to cover Calvin Ridley if Flowers isn't healthy for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
