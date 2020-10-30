Flowers is expected to start at left cornerback Sunday versus the 49ers following news that Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring) has been ruled out, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Flowers started two games this season when Quinton Dunbar was unable to go, and now he's filling in for Griffin. The 49ers don't have any game-breaking wide receivers, especially with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out, but Flowers will have his hands full with rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne. Over six games this season, Flowers has let up a 122.0 passer rating and a touchdown when targeted.