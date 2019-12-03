Flowers tallied three tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Flowers and Shaquill Griffin did a solid job of shutting down Stefon Diggs, who recorded four catches for 25 yards. It was Flowers' interception on the first play of the fourth quarter that was a game-changer, though, as the Seahawks scored on the following drive to go up 17 points. The second-year pro has made major strides this season with 6.5 yards per target allowed compared to his 8.9 total last year.