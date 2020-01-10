Flowers (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round contest at Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Flowers was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, but that clearly was maintenance-related, as the second-year cornerback put in a full showing to wrap up the week. His production has been consistent from game to game this season, with at least five tackles in 13 of 16 appearances (including playoffs).