Flowers (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after being left off of Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's still unclear whether Flowers or Quinton Dunbar will start at cornerback in Week 1, and it's possible the two start out in a timeshare to begin the season. Flowers played safety at Oklahoma State but converted to cornerback when he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2018, and although there are still question marks, he's made steady improvements during his NFL career. This will be a defining season for the 25-year-old.